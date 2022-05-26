Gujarat: Teenage Boy Kills Younger Brother After Fight Over Mobile Phone To Play Online Game

A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his younger brother by attacking him with a stone and later throwing him into a well following a fight between them over sharing a mobile phone to play an online game in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Goblej village on Monday and the minor accused was detained on Wednesday, sub-inspector S P Prajapati of Kheda town police said.

As per the preliminary probe, the family hailed from Banswara district of neighbouring Rajasthan and had come to Goblej to work as farm labourers at an agricultural field on the outskirts of the village, he said.

"On May 23, when the boys were playing a game on a mobile phone by taking turns, the accused fought with his 11-year-old brother, who refused to give him the device when it was his turn to play. In a fit of rage, the teen hit his younger brother's head with a large stone," Prajapati said.

After he fell unconscious, the teen tied the stone to the victim using a wire and threw him into a nearby well when there was nobody else, he said.

After that, without informing his parents, the accused minor boarded a bus and travelled to his hometown in Rajasthan, he said.

"When the parents did not find both their sons at home till late evening, they inquired at their hometown and learnt about the whereabouts of their elder son. When they brought him back and asked him about his younger brother, the accused told them that he had killed him following a fight," the official said.

On learning about the incident from the family on Wednesday, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved the victim’s body from the well and registered a case of murder against the minor, he added.

Image: Representative/PTI

