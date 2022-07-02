Gujarat: Teesta Setalvad & RB Sreekumar Remanded To 14-day Judicial Custody

In a major development in the case in which Activist Teesta Setalvad has been accused of alleged involvement in forgery, criminal conspiracy and other charges, the accused has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Ahmedabad Metropolitan court. The public prosecutor in the case, Amit Patel elaborating on the proceedings of the court and stated that the police did not seek further custody of Setalvad nor of her co-accused, RB Sreekumar, and hence both have been remanded to judicial custody by a Gujarat court.

Public Prosecutor Amit Patel said, "Police didn't seek further remand of accused Teesta Setalvad & RB Sreekumar and asked the court to keep them in judicial custody. The Metropolitan court has sent them to 14-day judicial custody."

Setalvad, Sreekumar, and Bhatt were accused of abusing the legal system by planning to create evidence in an effort to falsely accuse innocent persons of a crime carrying the death penalty in connection with the riots in Gujarat in 2002. The trio hav ebeen charged under Sections 468, 471 (forgery), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 194, 211, and 218 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Amit Shah slams UPA for helping Teesta Setalvad's NGO

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the Teesta Setalvad-run NGO for spreading false information regarding the Gujarat riots following the SC ruling. Amit Shah continued to condemn the UPA for supporting the NGO during its rule. "The SC said Zakia Jafri worked on someone else's instructions. NGO signed affidavits of several victims and they didn't even know. Everyone knows Teesta Setalvad's NGO was doing this. When UPA Govt came to power at that time, it helped the NGO," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Lobby backs Teesta Setalvad

More than 300 advocates, former lawyers, and activists have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressing profound dismay over the action, days after campaigner Teesta Setalvad and former DGP RB Sreekumar were detained on suspicion of forgery, criminal conspiracy, and other crimes. According to the letter, the series of incidents has sent a terrifying message across over the country's legal system and the way law is practiced in courts.

According to the letter, the Supreme Court's ruling in the Zakia Jafri case served as the basis for the Gujarat police's justification for the arrests.

The letter said, "... At the end of the day, it appears to us that a coalesced effort of the disgruntled officials of the State of Gujarat along with others was to create a sensation by making revelations that were false to their own knowledge. The falsity of their claims had been fully exposed by the SIT after a thorough investigation. Intriguingly, the present proceedings have been pursued for the last 16 years (from submission of complaint dated 8.6.2006 running into 67 pages and then by filing protest petition dated 15.4.2013 running into 514 pages) including with the audacity to question the integrity of every functionary involved in the process of exposing the devious stratagem adopted (to borrow the submission of learned counsel for the SIT), to keep the pot boiling, obviously, for ulterior design. As a matter of fact, all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with the law."

Image: Shutterstock, PTI