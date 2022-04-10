Gujarat: Tension In Sabarkantha After Vandalism, Stone-pelting On Ram Navami Procession

Tension prevailed in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on Sunday after stones were pelted on the Ramnavmi procession passing through Chhaparia village in the Himmatnagar area. According to reports, stones were pelted at the peaceful procession and several vehicles were vandalised.

To bring the situation under control, the police personnel were forced to fire tear gas. Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order. The visuals are two groups throwing stones at each other. Reportedly, District Police Superintendent was injured in the incident.

One video from the incident site shows smoke billowing from the ground. It is not yet ascertained if it was from the tear gas or from the protests between the two groups.

A similar incident was also reported in the Khambhat city in the Anand district, where a religious procession was targeted. The police have brought the situation under control.

23 arrested in Karauli violence

On April 2, communal violence broke out when a religious procession passing through a Muslim-dominated area in Rajasthan's Karauli city was pelted with stoned after being alleged provoked by some incendiary remarks made by the rallygoers, officials said.,

Twenty-three people have been arrested so far out of 44 identified for communal violence. "So far 23 miscreants have been arrested by the police in connection with the incident that happened during the bike rally being taken out on April 2 on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Karauli," Director General of Police ML Lather said at a press conference in Jaipur.

He said that a total of 10 FIRs, including one by the Kotwali Station House Officer and nine by others, have been registered. The officer said that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.