Gujarat Tightens COVID Curbs, Limits Public Events To 150 People Amid Omicron Surge

As the COVID cases are on a rapid increase in the country, the government is taking relevant measures to combat the surge. In response to that on Tuesday, the Gujarat government implemented new limitations in the state, limiting the number of people who can attend a public event to 150. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that all public functions and meetings in the state, such as political, social, educational, cultural and religious programmes, will be limited to 150 people. Previously, the government had set a limit of 400 individuals for public gatherings.

Marriages in closed areas will be limited to 50% of the venue capacity, with a 150-person limit still in effect. However, the limits will last until January 22 at 6 am. Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand and Nadiad are also subject to a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am, which was announced last week by the Gujarat government. The Gujarat High Court will also operate in virtual form till further orders.

6,097 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Gujarat recorded 6,097 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The health department stated that three more people died in the state due to COVID, one each in Valsad, Surat, and Porbandar, bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,133. In the meanwhile, just 2,704 patients recovered during the day, bringing the total number of discharged cases to 8,28,406.

As a result, the state's active cases have risen to 37,238, according to PTI. The health department also disclosed that Ahmedabad recorded 2,903, Surat 2,124, Vadodara 606, and Rajkot 319 on Tuesday. On the other hand, there were 189 new cases in Valsad, 152 in Bhavnagar, and 182 in Gandhinagar, among other districts.

3.30 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19

On Tuesday, a total of 3.30 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19, with 1.29 lakh citizens receiving their precaution dosage or booster dose, bringing the total number of vaccine shots given in Gujarat to 9.38 crore, according to PTI. The officials stated that 29 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu.

(Inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Image: PTI