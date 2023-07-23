Gujarat Tribal Leaders Calls For Bandh Against Manipur Violence; Congress Extends Support

A bandh has been called in the tribal belt of Gujarat on Sunday, July 23, in protest against the ethnic violence and atrocities on women in Manipur. Since May 3, the northeastern state has been grappling with severe clashes between the Kukui and Meitei communities, resulting in numerous casualties and inhumane incidents that have triggered nationwide condemnation.

Various tribal outfits, including the Adivasi Ekta Manch, have joined forces to call for the shutdown in Gujarat's tribal-dominated districts. Apart from the Manipur issue, the tribal organisations aim to raise their voice against the recent Madhya Pradesh urination incident and the atrocities faced by tribals within Gujarat.

Tribal leader Praful Vasava, who recently resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), stated that the bandh was not announced under the banner of any single organisation or political party. Instead, it was a collective decision made with the consensus of multiple tribal and socio-political groups.

"On Sunday, a bandh will be observed in the tribal belt in Gujarat as per the call given by the tribal community to protest against violence and atrocities against women in Manipur; Madhya Pradesh urination incident, and atrocities on tribals in Gujarat,” said Vasava.

It is pertinent to mention that Gujarat has a significant Scheduled Tribe (ST) population, accounting for around eight per cent of the ST population in India. Most of the tribal communities in the state are concentrated in the eastern districts.

Congress extends support

In a show of opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress party has decided to extend its support to the bandh. The Congress spokesperson in Gujarat, Manish Doshi, blamed the BJP for its alleged "failure" to control the situation in Manipur.

"Several tribal organisations have given a call for a bandh to protest against the Central government’s stance on Manipur. They requested Congress for support to the bandh and the party has decided to fully support it. The BJP is responsible for the situation in Manipur,” Doshi said on Saturday.

Notably, the trigger for the intensified protests came after a video emerged on May 4, showcasing a horrifying incident in Manipur. The video revealed two women from one community being paraded naked by men from the opposing community, sparking national outrage. This shameful act occurred just a day after the ethnic clashes began between the Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur. The violence in the state has had devastating consequences, with over 160 lives lost and numerous others injured since May 3.

