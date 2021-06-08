Gujarat Waives Off Property Tax For Cinema Halls, Gyms Till March 31, 2022 Amid COVID-19

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's office on Tuesday informed that property tax on all the cinema halls and gymnasiums in Gujarat will be exempted. This will be observed for one year starting from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022. This decision was taken in view of the losses incurred by these establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken by a working committee chaired by Chief Minister Vijaya Rupani. It was further decided that the Gujarat government will also relieve the Cinema Halls and Gymnasiums from the fixed electricity charges, and they would only have to pay according to their actual consumption.

Vijay Rupani' official Twitter handle also informed about the advancement, it stated, "In a major relief to the Cinema Halls, Multiplexes, and Gymnasiums impacted by the Corona pandemic in the State, CM Vijay Rupani announces a complete waiver of Property Tax and Fix Charges on Electricity Bills for one year between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022."

ગુજરાતમાં સિનેમા ઘરો-મલ્ટિપ્લેક્ષ અને જીમ્નેશીયમને રાહત આપતો મહત્વપૂર્ણ નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. તારીખ 01.04.21 થી 31.03.22 સુધીના 1 વર્ષના સમય માટે પ્રોપર્ટી ટેક્સમાંથી મુક્તિ. વીજબીલમાં ફિક્સચાર્જમાંથી મુક્તિ આપી ખરેખર વીજ વપરાશ થયો હોય તેના પર જ વીજ બીલ આકારી ચાર્જ વસૂલ કરવામાં આવશે. pic.twitter.com/8fjoxJEzWd — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 8, 2021

Gujarat fights COVID

Gujarat presently has a total caseload of 8.17 lakh with a total of 9,944 lives lost and 7.91 lakh recoveries. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported 778 new cases along with 11 deaths and 2,613 recoveries.

