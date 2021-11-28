As fear over the new variant of COVID-19 'Omicron' looms over the nation, Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel has assured the state government's preparedness for the arrival of the variant in the state and said that there is no need to worry about another COVID-19 wave. While speaking to news agency ANI, the state health minister further informed that the arrangements have been increased by 2.5 times and the people of Gujarat don't need to worry about it.

"We are well prepared, irrespective of another third wave hits India or not. From oxygen cylinders, ventilators to beds, arrangements have been increased. Be it third, fourth, or fifth wave, it won't affect us", he said. Patel further informed that an action plan has also been formed by the government for travellers coming from the infected nations including Hongkong, South Africa, Botswana, and others. Thus, visitors from these countries will be screened at the airport and will be quarantined whenever required.

On Saturday, the Gujarat government also mandated COVID-19 testing upon arrival for passengers from countries categorised as "at risk" by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the government statement, those who are fully vaccinated will be also screened at the airport and will be allowed to proceed only if they had don't have any symptoms of the infection.

Centre chairs meeting on new COVID-19 variant

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting concerning the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation of COVID-19. The meeting came under the recent threat of a new variant, Omicron, first detected in South Africa. During the meeting, the PM was briefed about the variant followed by its impact seen across various countries. Apart from that, its implications for India were also discussed and PM Modi highlighted relevant points that need to be followed for monitoring the situation.

The Union Health Ministry has also classified nine countries under the "at risk" category following concerns about the variant. These countries include the United Kingdom, South Africa, Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Botswana, New Zealand, Mauritius, and Zimbabwe. The Ministry has further asked the states to follow the guidelines issued on November 11 which mandates quarantining for anyone arriving from this country.

(With ANI inputs, Image: Shutterstock/ANI)