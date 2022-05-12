Gujarat: Western Railway To Upgrade Iconic Somnath Temple Station At Rs 134 Crores

The iconic Somnath Temple Railway Station near Veraval town of Gujarat is all set for a major revamp with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) deciding to upgrade the station at an estimated cost of Rs 134 crore.

RLDA, a statutory body functioning under the Railways Ministry, has sought a Request For Proposal from private contractors for the project.

The station will be upgraded on the basis of engineering-procurement construction and the window to submit proposal requests will be open till May 25.

“Veraval (Somnath) is a historic city and a prominent tourist hub. The upgradation of the Somnath railway station will strengthen the tourism prospects of the area. The upgraded station will also enhance the travel experience of the commuters and lead to a surge in business activities in the region,” stated RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja in a release.

The Somnath station falls under the Bhavnagar division of the Western Railway and consists of two platforms.

The proposed upgradation includes civil work as well as mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work and an exclusive building exterior that exhibits the local heritage of Somnath temple.

Railways to adopt green building concept

The revamped station will have segregated arrival and departure lounges. It will be connected with the bus stand of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation in Somnath.

The station will be developed by adopting the green building concept for energy efficiency and the project is expected to be completed within two years.

Shree Somnath Jyotirling Temple is a shrine of Lord Shiva and one of the 12 jyotirlingams in the country. It is managed and maintained by Shree Somnath Trust, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has top BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and veteran BJP leader LK Advani, as trustees. With donations from devotees, the temple trust is heading for gold-plating the temple.