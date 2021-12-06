Gujarat: Wife, Brother-in-law Of Omicron Patient Test Positive For COVID-19

Officials said on Monday that the wife and brother-in-law of an NRI male who was confirmed infected with the Omicron strain of COVID-19 in Gujarat had tested positive for coronavirus and that their samples had been sent for genome sequencing. According to a press release from the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation, both of them were transferred to an isolation ward. India has discovered 21 Omicron cases thus far, spread across four states and one union territory. Two patients in Karnataka tested positive for the Omicron strain of COVID-19 on December 2, marking the first case in India. Two days later, the third and fourth Omicron cases in the country were recorded in Gujarat and Maharashtra, respectively.

The first case of the new strain in India was detected today in New Delhi, with another seven cases discovered in Maharashtra. Nine people tested positive for the variation in Rajasthan's Jaipur, bringing the total number of Omicron cases in the country to 21. The nine people who tested positive in Jaipur include four members of a family who had returned from South Africa. The variant has been found in nine persons in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra's Pune area, and a 37-year-old fully vaccinated guy who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, bringing the total number of people murdered in India to twenty-one. The vast majority of those who tested positive had recently returned from Africa or had come into contact with those who had recently returned from Africa.

In the wake of the Omicron variant panic that has hampered the country's fight against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited Indira Gandhi International Airport on December 5 to inspect the RTPCR testing facilities for travellers arriving from 'at-risk' nations. Following the visit, he stated that 35 quick RTPCR testing instruments are in use at the Delhi airport's Terminal III for foreign arrivals. India has reported 8,306 new COVID-19 cases and 211 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The country has seen a total of 8,834 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 3,40,69,608. According to official data provided on Monday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India has plummeted to 98,416, the lowest level in 552 days.

India considering COVID booster shot

Approximately 127.93 crore vaccine doses have been delivered as part of the National Vaccination Drive thus far. Following the Omicron issue in India, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is considering giving a select group of patients an extra dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to PTI, which cited official sources, the NTAGI will meet on December 6 to discuss giving a COVID booster shot to patients who are at risk. The news comes only days after the Indian SARS-CoV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG) said it was considering a COVID booster dose for patients at high risk of COVID-19. More scientific data is needed to make the judgement, according to the country's top genome sequencing facilities. According to INSACOG, booster doses should be given to people over the age of 40 or those who are at high risk/exposure.

