Shocking! Gujarat Woman Beaten For Talking To Members Of Rival Family In Dahod; Accused Arrested

A woman was brutally beaten and dragged by her husband outside her house for having words with a rival family member in Gujarat's Dahod district.

In a shocking incident, a woman was brutally beaten and dragged by her husband outside her house for having words with a rival family member. The incident took place in Gujarat's Dahod district; it came to light after the bystanders recorded the video of the brutal assault and uploaded it on social media. Currently, the police officials are investigating the matter, and the accused have been arrested. As per the reports, the police contacted the victim after they saw the video. Later, it was revealed that the name of the victim was Maki Makhla Valvai, and her husband thrashed her for merely speaking with a lady who belonged to a rival family.

As per the reports, the woman was alone on Monday night and was having dinner when relatives Dita Valvai and Pankaj Valvai came to talk to her. When the victim's husband came to know about the incident, he came along with his other two relatives and brutally assaulted the victim outside the house. The victim's husband not only publicly thrashed her, but he also dragged the woman across the road and threw her in front of the Bhabhor family's house. The accused and the Bhabhor family had a long property dispute, and the victim allegedly interacted with the members of the Bhjabhor family despite having a bitter rivalry.

Meanwhile, when the husband was assaulting the victim, the rival family even tried to stop him, but he ignored their presence and continued the assault. The woman had suffered injuries and was rushed home before going to the hospital. The woman was later taken to the police station by her son, Suresh Valvai. After the incident was reported to the police, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesg Joysar confirmed that the woman had no severe injuries. However, the police arrested the husband and his relatives for assaulting the lady.

Woman assaulted for talking to a male family member over phone

Earlier, in a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh, a girl was brutally thrashed after family members found her talking to a male relative on the phone. The victim registered a case, and seven people were arrested. The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh, and it came to light when the neighbours recorded a video of the incident. In the video, the girl was seen crying and begging for mercy as the assailants were thrashing her with stones and sticks and even dragging the girl by her hair.

