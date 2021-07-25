Gujarat: Women Lead Upfront, Build 'Apna Bakery' In Nadgakhadi Tribal Area With SHG's Help

In a big push towards 'Skill India', a pack of women in the tribal district of Gujarat, are running a successful bakery business in the state and taking the backward village of Nagdgakhadi towards progress. The struggle of ten women from this tribal district of Dagng, Nadgakhadi village began four years ago, when they started collecting their savings in a self-help group (SHG). This group of women started a business in the year 2017 under the name 'Apna Bakery' and now it has started thriving.

Bakery Sisters lead women with 'Apna Bakery'

After all their hard work, now stands tall the bakery named 'Apna bakery' which sells Ragi based baked food. The group of young women popularly revered as the ‘Bakery sisters’ have become an inspiration to many. Talking to ANI, proud Kalpana Gaikwad of Apna Bakery said, "When we started the bakery we use to make biscuits of flour, but the women working here suggested to start making food of Ragi."

"Ragi is the main crop cultivated in Dhan which has protein and many other vitamins. Whatever we have earned we save it to buy more material for the bakery, after paying the daily wages to women working in the bakery," Kalpana Gaikwad added. She informed that the bakery products are sent to different areas of Gujarat and even outside, majorly in Surat, Saputara, Ahemdabad and Mumbai. The women lead bakery produces Nankhatai, Chakri, toast and papad among other things. The employees of the bakery are also women who are daily wage workers earning Rs 200 a day. A worker in the bakery Jayshree Bhoye said, "As farm labourers, we used to get a daily wage of Rs 100. Now, we get Rs 200 per day. Earlier we used to have monetary difficulty and had to ask money from our husbands, but now we are self-sufficient.”

As per the ANI report, these women belong to the Ridvi Sidvi Self Help Group and have known each other since 2011 and meet for mass savings at least once a month. The support group was formed under the government's Sakhi Mandal Yojana and a gram sabha was organized in the village, in which information about village-level businesses was given by the Aga Khan NGO. Soon after that, some of the women in the village became interested in the business and contacted the NGO for more information. Seeing the interest of these women, visits to other successful rural industries were organized to make them more aware. After the visit, the women expressed their desire to start sewing at an early stage.



