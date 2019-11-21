Gujarat Women's Commission Takes Suo-moto Cognisance Of Nithyananda Case; Gives Assurance

The Chairperson of the Gujarat State Women Commission, Lilaben Ankolia, while speaking to the Republic TV on Thursday following the FIR filed against self-styled godman Nithyananda over the alleged abduction of children for work at his Ahmedabad ashram, said that "The Women Commission of Gujarat has filed a Suo Moto case." She added, "Through the suo moto, we have written to the police commissioner of Gujarat asking them to send us a report. The government, child welfare and the police are investigating the Nithyananda Ashram case." Petitioner Janardana Sharma and his wife have alleged that his daughters have been illegally confined at an ashram of self-styled godman Nithyananda.

Speaking further about the investigation, Ankolia said, " The women commission and the police are investigating the matter. Our Home Minister has also said that women's security is the most important. We have a chairperson on the national level. When it comes to Gujarat, we will never let such things happen here."

Serious allegations on Nithyananda

The father of the three girls who were allegedly held hostage in a bungalow next to the Ahmedabad Ashram, Janardana Sharma, spoke to Republic TV on Wednesday. He said, ‘"Between September and October, our daughters called us thrice from different numbers. They asked us to take them away from the ashram. My second daughter called me and cried: "Appa, bacchao idhar se" (Dad, help me from here)." He further said, "That is when I understood the seriousness. Till then I was also associated with the "so-called" godman in the same organisation but in a different place."

Read: Precautions taken but Cyclone Maha likely to skirt Gujarat coast

Read: Smriti Irani Brandishes swords, performs 'Talwar Rass' at Gujarat

Two managers arrested

On Wednesday, two followers of Nithyananda who are the managers of the Yogini Sarvajnapeetham Ashram in Hirapur, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad were arrested even as the police continue looking for Nithyananda. The court has remanded them for five days, as per the victim's lawyer.

Read: Gandhi Sankalp Yatra to end at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

Read: No protection given to mentally challenged inmate rape victim in Kolkata: NCW