Gujarat: Yoga Shivir Jointly Organised By State Govt & Patanjali In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IDY

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, a Yoga Shivir was organised in Gujarat's Ahmedabad by the Gujarat Rajya Yoga Board in collaboration with Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Yog Samiti on Sunday, June 19.

The Yoga Shivir which was organised as "Common Yoga Protocol Rehearsal" in joint collaboration with Patanjali Yog Samiti and Gujarat Rajya Yoga Board was attended by state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Governor Acharya Devvrat, Baba Ramdev and many state leaders along with the general public. In the Shivir organised before the International Yoga Day, all the attendees performed the Yoga exercises, while being guided by Ramdev.

After the Yoga exercises, Baba Ramdev lauded PM Modi for spreading the culture of Yoga. Referring to PM Modi, he said he said that the country is fortunate to have a leader like him. "It is our good fortune that we have got such a ruler who remains in self-disciple before exercising power. Politics is not a profession for him, politics is his national religion," Baba Ramdev said.

75 Central Govt Ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical & cultural locations across India

A total of 75 Central Government ministers will perform Yoga at 75 historical and cultural locations across the country on International Yoga Day, June 21.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform Yoga at Mysore Palace in Karnataka on June 21, 75 members of his cabinet will perform yoga at 75 historical and cultural places around the country.

"As many as 75 ministers have been designated to participate in the Yoga programs at 75 historical and cultural places to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav that is being celebrated across the country," sources said to ANI.

Notably, the 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) will see many firsts, one of them is an innovative programme, named “Guardian Ring”, under which participation of people performing yoga will take place along with the movement of the sun from different countries, beginning from the east and marching towards west.

It is pertinent to mention that "Yoga for Humanity" has been chosen as this year's theme for the 8th edition of International Yoga Day.