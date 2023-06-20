Gujarati Couple Trying To Enter US Illegally Held Captive In Iran By Pak Agent: Cops

Like many Gujaratis, Pankaj Patel and Nisha Patel, both residents of Ahmedabad had aspired to move to the US in pursuit of the 'American Dream'. While their family awaited their phone call of having reached there, little did they expect messages and videos of extortion that they received from the couples' 'abductors'.

Following the call, a video was received by Pankaj Patel’s relative, who then alerted the Krushnanagar Police Station in Naroda area. In the aforementioned video, Pankaj can be seen getting slashed by blades and being beaten up. In the video, Pankaj was heard begging the family members to comply with the demands. So much so, that the relative in question had also sent some money via an Angadia firm in Ahmedabad.

Couple had been trying to cross over the Trump Wall and reach there without any documents in place. "They were to leave from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad and then to Iran. From Iran to Mexico via Dubai to cross the bordering Trump Wall in Mexico," a senior police official of the crime branch informed Republic.

The relative also told the police that there is not much confirmation on where the couple is right now. "I haven't gotten a single call or any kind of communication from them since the time they left. For all we know, they could be in Hyderabad or even in Ahmedabad.”

The police is trying to locate the couple from the video and the messages that the said 'abductors' had sent to the relative. As of now, the location of the couple still remains unknown. "We will have to wait before we jump to conclusions on this matter. A thorough investigation will be done,” Crime branch officials said.

What is Trump's wall?

Trump's wall, commonly referred to as "The Wall," is an extension of the border wall between the United States and Mexico that was initiated while Trump served as president of the United States. It was a key component of Trump's 2016 campaign programme. Trump advocated for the building of a border wall during his 2016 campaign for president. He declared that he will "build the wall and make Mexico pay for it" if elected. Enrique Pea Nieto, the president of Mexico at the time, refuted Trump's assertion that Mexico would pay for the wall; in reality, U.S. funds was used completely for all construction.