Gujarati Student Passed Of As A Delhi School Pass Out In AAP Campaign 

In a tweet shared by the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he congratulated a student who had studied in the Gujarat Government school as a pass out of the Delhi government school and has also boasted that there are several nice facilities that are provided to the students of the Delhi government schools. In the tweet which was also later on shared by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) official page on other social media platforms as well boasted that they have given 'pens and computers to the students of the state' whereas 'they are giving guns and hatred' in the hands of the students'. A picture is also used after the text of one Pratik Chudasama, an Ahmedabad-based social media influencer and another younger looking student as well.

'My entire education is from Gujarat'

Describing the picture, the tweet has stated that 'a Delhi government school student is addressing a mega IT Tech summit'. The last line also stated 'what do you want to give to your children? Tell us on February 8.' In the reply to the tweet, Pratik Chudasama replied and clarified to the post and stated that it was indeed a wrongfully shared post that, 'they have said that this is a Delhi Government School pass out student'. He went on to write that, 'Just to mention: I am not that guy. I have never studied in Delhi. My entire education is from Gujarat & I am proud about the development of Gujarat which is all because of Narendra Modi'.

'I have absolutely no connection to politics'

Later on, he also stated that there was a gross misuse of his face in the political campaign of AAP in Delhi elections and that he himself has never studied in Delhi even once. "I have absolutely no connection to politics and that there is fake news being spread with my name. I don't want people to blindly follow it. For a few hours now, people have been calling me and tagging and asking me about the campaign as well and I am not comfortable with this charade," said Chudasama while speaking to Republic TV.

