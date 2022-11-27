Gujarat's Bandhani Art Has Generated Employment For 50,000 People In Jamnagar; Know More

In an intriguing update from the state of Gujarat, the business of Bandhani-making in Jamnagar has provided a livelihood to at least 50,000 people, by generating employment. For those unversed, Bandhani is a special traditional art used in making sarees, dupattas, and stoles.

As per reports, the men dye the cloth and women tie them which is a fine job of handwork done with grace. On the other hand, women contribute 75% in Bandhani making.

A Bandhani artisan named Salim informed news agency ANI that this is a 5,000 year-old profession and has been existing since the era of Mahabharata, adding that the Bandhani was made by both the Muslims and Hindus in the city.

Bandhani art turns into source of livelihood

"The work of Bandhani making, which can be accomplished by being at the home only, has at least 50,000 Jamnagar-based people dependent on it. Though it is a job to be done by hand and there is no involvement of machines. Both the men and the women are involved in it," Salim was quoted as saying to ANI.

"Earlier around 50 years ago, there were chemical colours used for dyeing but the export demands the use of eco-friendly colours. The government informed these industries to make such colours as per our demand, as a result of which, 95% of exported Bandhani are made with eco-friendly colours, as the chemical-rich colours often caused skin allergies to the Indians and Europeans," he added.

Vibodh Shah, another business man, told the news agency that the Jamnagar artwork is famous for its dyeing process and because of the water, which gives a strong colour to it that does not get washed away easily.

Women in Jamnagar who have been devoting their time to embellish sarees to earn their daily bread, spoke to the news agency and said, ''We manage to do the work in the time left after performing household chores. At times, our work lasts long as a saree can take upto few months.''

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI