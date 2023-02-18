Gujarat's Dharampur Celebrates Shivratri With 31-Feet Tall Rudraksha Shivling

The Gujarat city of Dharampur is commemorating the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri with tremendous fanfare by creating a massive (31.5 ft) Shivling made of 31 lakh ‘Rudrakshas’.

The giant Shivling was unveiled on February 17 in Dharampur with people coming from across the state to celebrate the festival with great pomp.

#WATCH | A 31.5 feet tall 'Rudraksha Shivling' has been made in Gujarat's Dharampur by using around 31 lakhs Rudrakshas.#MahaShivaratri pic.twitter.com/60W6416SPi — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2023

Many political figures, including Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Nitin Gadkari, the minister of the union, sent heartfelt greetings for the Hindu festival that marks the convergence of the forces of Shiva and Shakti.

'महाशिवरात्रि' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं!



भगवान भोलेनाथ और माँ पार्वती की कृपा से समस्त जगत का कल्याण हो, यही प्रार्थना है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 18, 2023

It is pertinent to note that, work has been finished on the Shri Omkareshwar Temple complex at Ukhimath to set the date for the opening of the kapat (doors) of Shri Kedarnath Dham, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. The date is yet to be decided. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has made unique arrangements for the event.