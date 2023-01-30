Gujarat's Kutch Hit By 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake; No Casualties Reported

Gujarat's Kutch was hit by an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on Monday, January 30, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) informed. The district authorities further informed that no casualties have been reported so far and there are no reports of any damage to property either.

Gandhinagar-based ISR, in an update on their website, informed that the earthquake jolted the city at around 6:38 am in the morning, with the epicenter 11 km north-northeast of Dudhai village in Kutch. ISR also added that around 5:18 am, a preceded tremor of 3.2 magnitude was felt.

Kutch is located in a very high-risk seismic zone and earthquakes occur there on a regular basis.