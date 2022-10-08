Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare Gujarat's Modhera village, which is famous for its Sun Temple, as India's first solar-powered village on October 9, Sunday. Following the government's bid to promote clean energy, over 1000 solar panels have been installed on the houses, which will generate electricity round the clock for the villagers. In a ground report from Modhera village, Republic TV has accessed the visuals of the solar energy plant that will generate nearly 30,000 to 35,000 units of electricity to light up the nearby villages.

Notably, the project to make Modhera the first solar-powered village is a joint effort by the central and state governments at Rs 80.66 crore. PM Modi during his visit to Gujarat will also talk about the booming eco-tourism in Modhera. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 3-D projection at Modhera’s Sun Temple on October 9.

It was also learnt that during the day time, the village will get solar power, while during the night, the village will be powered by the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). Through this project, Modhera is the first village in India to become a net renewable energy generator.

PM to dedicate 3-D projection at Sun Temple

India's famous Sun Temple, which is also a protected archaeological site, will also get a 3-D projection facility on October 9. The project will be inaugurated by PM Modi and will educate visitors about the history of Modhera. Beautiful heritage lighting has been installed on the temple premises. PM Modi during his three-day visit from October 9 will also inaugurate various development projects in the state.

Following the Prime Minister’s vision of increasing the use of renewable energy in India, the Gujarat government under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has ensured the sustainable implementation of various welfare projects in the state.