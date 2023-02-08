Gujarat's Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub Almost Ready; Everything You Need To Know

Pier by pier, girder by girder the under-construction Sabarmati Passenger Hub in Gujarat’ Ahmedabad is nearing completion to develop as a Multimodal Transport Hub.

Then & Now! Transforming a dream into a reality as Sabarmati Multimodal Transport Hub is nearing completion #NHSRCL #MAHSR pic.twitter.com/gChX8OHGLB

The hub being established by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will enable seamless transit with easy connectivity between the railway station, bus terminal and other transport modes in the city.

"To achieve seamless intergration of various transport modes around the HSR station, a multi-modal transit terminal has been planned on the East side of Sabarmati HSR station which shall ensure smooth traffic flow in the influence area of HSR station. The Multi-Modal intergration schemes focus on the integration of existing and planned transit facilities in the station area. The available RoW along existing road network has been optimally utilized for planning the inflow/outflow of estimated traffic in horizon years," in a statement the NHSRCL stated.

Nation's first-bullet train will traverse the 508-km distance in 2 hours and 57 minutes covering 12 stations.

Special features of Sabarmati station

The Sabarmati HSR statioin will have connectivity from broad gauge in west and meter gauge in east of the railway station (SBT& SBI).

Three Foot Over Bridges (FOB) have been planned namely, FOB 1 which is 10 meter wide and 280 meter in length and connects Terminal Hub building with the Sabarmati (Meter gauge) Railway Station and HSR Stations.

Travellators will also be installed in the FOB for ease of passengers.