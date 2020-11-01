Gujjar Leaders Hold Talks With Rajasthan Govt; Agree On 14 Points Of Reservation Demand

A delegation of Gujjar Reservation Committee leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government on Saturday, October 31, over the reservation demand made by the community. The meeting was fruitful as a consensus was reached on 14 points over the demands, inputs stated. This development comes at the time when an agitation call was given by the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti over the quota demand from November 1. The agitation has now been called off.

The seven-hour meeting of the Gujjar leaders' delegation and cabinet sub-committee was held at the secretariat in Jaipur. The 14 points of agreement include providing a regular pay scale to 1,252 candidates belonging to MBCs, who have completed their probation period. Further, the state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, as per the agreement. And the families of the three people who died during the Gujjar agitation in the past will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

READ | Alleged ISI spy arrested in Rajasthan by Special Branch of CID

'The talks with the government were positive'

The points of agreement will be met with immediate effect, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Ashok Chandna said. Further, the Gujjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks were positive and the agreement would satisfy the community. He also added that there was no need for an agitation now.

"The talks with the government were positive. The government should take action on these points as per agreement so that the Gujjars do not have to take the path of further agitation. If the community is satisfied, there will be no further agitation," he said.

Gujjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla (who was missing at the meeting) will be satisfied if the community is satisfied with the agreement made on 14 points with the government, Singh said.

READ | Rajasthan Government places several districts under NSA ahead of Gurjar agitation

Earlier, Bainsla had asked the people of the community to reach Pilupura in Bayana of Sawai Madhopur district on Sunday, November 1 to start an agitation on reservation-related issues. To tackle the situation the police administration is on alert about any possible protest. Meanwhile, Mobile Internet services have been omitted in many districts and the home department has evoked the National Security Act (NSA) in Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dholpur, Dausa, Bundi, Tonk, Jhalawar and Karauli districts, officials said.

The Gujjars have been demanding the Rajasthan government for including Gujjar reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, filling the backlog of vacancies, and giving the benefit of five percent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the pending recruitment process.

READ | Nine more COVID-19 deaths, 1,780 cases in Rajasthan

READ |'Sardar Patel skillfully brought all 565 princely states under India': Rajasthan Governor

(With agency inputs)