After UP CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled 'Gujjar Samrat' Mihir Bhoj's statue, the Gurjar community is miffed as the saffron leader skipped the prefix 'Gujjar' in his address on Wednesday in Dadri. Upset with Adityanath, the Gujjar community has decided to hold a big Mahapanchayat on Sunday at Greater Noida's Mihir Bhoj College. Thousands of Gujjar from the national capital region (NCR) will assemble at the venue to protest the alleged deletion of 'Gujjar' prefix from the aforementioned statue.

Gujjars to hold Mahapanchayat against Yogi

As per reports, Adityanath unveiled the statue of ninth-century emperor Mihir Bhoj amid protests from the Rajput community. Moreover, Adityanath skipped the prefix 'Gujjar' from his address in order to not anger Rajput community, claimed a local MLA. The controversy over Mihir Bhoj is that Rajput groups have laid claims to his lineage terming him as their ancestor as opposed to Gujjar claims that Mihir Bhoj was the 'Gujjar Samrat'.

In his address at Dadri, Adityanath extolled, "Samrat Mihir Bhoj was one of the bravest warriors and the Arab invaders feared him. He ruled only for 50 years but nobody dared to invade India for next 150 years. Such great personalities do not belong to one community, but the entire country". While Adityanath skirted away from controversy, leaders like Tejpal Nagar, Surendra Nagar addressed the 9th-century king as 'Gujjar Samrat'.

As per reports, the statue was not opened for public view and media after the evebt. Moreover, the title inscribed at the base of the statue was covered with a cloth so it is unclear whether the prefix 'Gujjar' was added ahead of the name or not. Rajput groups have claimed that the current Rajput prince of Nagrod - Arunoday Singh Parihar is the direct descendant of Samrat Mihir Bhoj, protesting against the Gujjars.

PM Modi inaugrates Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

This event honouring Mihir Bhoj comes weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of a new university in freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh's name in Aligarh. In the presence of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, PM Modi extolled the late leader's contribution in establishing the Aligarh Muslim University. PM's praise for the Jat hero - Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh is seen as a bid to appease the community which has been miffed with the Centre over the three farm bills. UP goes to polls in February 2022.