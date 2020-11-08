Gul Panag Smashes Handling Of Arnab Goswami's Case; 'Maharashtra Must Course Correct'

Actor and entrepreneur Gul Panag on Sunday said that Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's case is 'institutional over reach' and is setting an 'undesirable precedent'. "Procedure cannot be sacrificed at the altar of (public) perceptions of 'guilt'. And infamy," Panag wrote.

"The manner in which Arnab's case is being handled- circumnavigation of procedure, institutional over reach even some would say .. doesn't augur well. Not for the press. Not for Maharashtra. Not for us. Undesirable precedent. And it's given the Centre a big stick to beat the Maharashtra State Government with, at a time of their choosing. One of few remaining non BJP State governments, it for the health & vibrance of our democracy and plurality of discourse, that Maharashtra must course correct !!" [sic]

The shocking ill-treatment of Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami became a huge talking point on Sunday and as the journalist was taken to the Taloja jail, his revelations shocked the nation. On his way to the jail, he shouted from the van, “I am not being allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6am and said, ‘We won’t let you speak to your lawyers.' My life is under threat.”

The transfer to jail also raised eyebrows as the Bombay High Court was set to pronounce its order in the interim bail application bail plea, 30 hours later, on Monday.

Protests At Taloja Jail

Protests are also ongoing outside the Taloja jail where Arnab Goswami has been taken, with people holding placards in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief.

This is amid days of continuing protests across cities for Arnab Goswami ever since he was arrested.

