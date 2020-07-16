'My Son Took Poison But The Police Ignored': Mother Of Guna Farmer Who Attempted Suicide

Following the shocking incident where a farmer couple attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of police authorities, the mother of the victim said that 70 policemen came and asked them to vacate the land saying it belongs to the government. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple.

Speaking to ANI, the mother narrated the incident stating that they requested the policemen to let them reap agriculture produce first. She added that the police ignored when her son took poison and said,

"70 policemen came and asked us to vacate land saying it belongs to government. We requested them to let us reap agriculture produce first. But they started abusing & beating us. My son took poison in anger but police ignored. We admitted him to hospital: Mother of victim in Guna incident."

READ: 'Our fight against such injustice', Rahul Gandhi, NCP slam Guna farmers' brutal thrashing

READ: Guna farmer couple attempt suicide after MP police destroy crops; Kamal Nath lashes out

Farmer couple attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, a Dalit farmer couple attempted suicide on Tuesday by consuming pesticide in front of police officers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, as per reports. Reports stated that police had allegedly tried to destroy the couple's crops from government-owned land, which was illegally occupied by the couple. Visuals shared across social media appear to show the couple's children present at the scene.

The police, however, have claimed that the video circulating showing the officers beating a couple in Guna is edited. They have stated that the couple shown in the video were locals who were stopping the police from transporting the farmer duo who had attempted suicide to a hospital.

READ: Guna SP & Collector removed, inquiry launched: Scindia on farmer-couple's police thrashing

Shortly after the horrifying video of the couple went viral, CM Shivraj Chouhan ordered the transfer of Guna's district collector and Police superintendent immediately. Following up on this, the Madhya Pradesh CM also ordered a high-level investigation into the matter to ensure that such kind of police brutality is not encouraged. Both husband and wife have been admitted to a government hospital, with the wife reportedly critical.

READ: Many victims from UP, CM Yogi announces ex-gratia for kin of Guna, Muzaffarnagar tragedies