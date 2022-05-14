Guna Murder: Family Members Of Martyred Cops Demand Justice; 2 Accused Arrested

The family members of three martyred cops who were killed after poachers opened fire on them in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, May 14, have demanded justice. They said that the government should take drastic steps so that no family has to face such sadness.

"We are satisfied with the government's work but it should not be stopped because we don't want any family to be sad as us. The incident took place in Ramgarh area where's one leader is known to help them (poachers)," said a family member of a martyred cop.

Guna murder: Two poachers arrested, two accused dead

Three policemen were killed by poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on May 14, while two of the assailants were also killed, officials said. One of the accused was believed to be killed in retaliatory fire by the policemen, while another was killed in an encounter with police later in the evening, they said.

The administration also demolished the houses of some of the accused persons. Two accused have also been arrested.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a high-level meeting after the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each and government jobs for the next of kin of the slain policemen. Inspector General (IG) of Gwalior zone Anil Sharma was also transferred for "delay" in reaching the site of the incident.

The incident took place on Sahrok Road near Saga Barkheda village under the jurisdiction of Aron police station around 3 am, said state Home Minister Narottam Mishra. Cops had gone to the area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of poachers there, he said.

"As the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the poachers opened fire. Three policemen were killed in the firing," he said.

The martyred policemen were identified as sub-inspector Rajkumar Jatav and constables Santaram Meena and Nilesh Bhargava.

Santosh Giri, the driver of the private vehicle in which police were travelling, was also wounded in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, said Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra.

According to Police sources, body parts of five blackbucks and a peacock were recovered from the spot.

Image: Republic World