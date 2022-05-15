Guna Murder: SP Says '2 Poachers Killed, 2 Arrested'; Search On To Nab 4 More Accused

Following the killing of three police personnel by blackbuck poachers in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra on Sunday denied earlier reports that four offenders have been killed and informed that police were able to neutralise two poachers and arrest two.

The Guna SP said that in retaliation by the Madhya Pradesh police in connection with the Guna shootout incident, two offenders were killed and two others were detained. He added that four others remain absconding and a search is on to nab them.

Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra, on Sunday, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, said, “Two accused have been shot dead. They were identified as Naushad and Shehzad. Two other accused have been arrested. However, four accused are still absconding." “Shehzad had attacked with a licensed gun. Naushad had died in cross-firing at the time of the incident. The investigation is underway and we will nab other absconding poachers soon. Political connections of all accused will be discovered during the investigation,” he added.

Three police officers, including a sub-inspector, were shot dead by poachers in the early hours of Saturday in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The police party was acting on a tip-off when the gunfight broke out with the criminals.

While speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Rajiv Kumar Mishra said that the search for the absconding poachers is underway and they will be nabbed soon by the district administration.

Following the killing of police personnel including a sub-inspector in the Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra had assured of immediate arrest of the poachers. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to remove the Inspector-General Anil Kumar Sharma of Gwalior for reaching late at the spot.

Madhya Pradesh CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 1 Cr to kin of police personnel

Expressing grief on the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 Crore each for the families of the police personnel who were killed by poachers in Guna.

“They will be given the status of martyrs and Rs 1 crore each will be given to their families. One member of each of their families will be given a government job. The government will ensure that the last rites of those who were killed are held with full honour,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.