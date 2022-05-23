Guna Murder: Superintendent Of Police Transferred; Two Accused Surrender In MP Court

Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajiv Kumar Mishra days after three people died in a clash with poachers. He has been posted as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) at the force's Bhopal headquarters.

The three police personnel were killed after poachers opened fire near Saga Barkheda village, around 60 km from the district headquarters, in the early hours of May 14.

Earlier, the state government had transferred Inspector General (IG) of Gwalior zone Anil Sharma for "delay" in reaching the site of the incident.

Two accused surrender in court

On Monday, two more accused in the poaching incident surrendered before a local court. The number of accused arrested in the incident has increased to seven, while three accused have been killed.

"Absconding accused Gullu Khan and Vicky aka Dilshad Khan surrendered before the district court on Monday. On Tuesday, these two will be produced in Aron court and we will seek their custody," Sub Divisional Officer of Police Yuvraj Singh Chouhan said.

After the incident, a house-to-house search operation was launched in Bidhoria village, which led to the discovery of the bullet-hit body of Naushad Khan, an accused, who was allegedly killed in retaliatory firing by police.

Two more accused Shahzad Khan and Chhotu Khan were killed in different encounters with police. The five persons who were arrested in the case are Nisar Khan (70), his son Shahraj Khan (52), Mohammad Jiya Khan (28), Shanu alias Shafaq Khan (27) and Irshad Khan, as per police.

The accused were hunting blackbuck for meat for a wedding in Naushad's family when a police team reached the spot after getting a clue about their presence, leading to the firing and the retaliatory action.

The MP government had announced martyred status for the dead policemen and announced Rs 1 crore ex-gratia each for the kin of those killed in the incident.