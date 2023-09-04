'Gunda Raj in Bihar': Former Union Minister RCP Singh after relative shot at in Nalanda

Former Union Minister and BJP leader RCP Singh on Sunday launched a withering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after his relative was shot at in his village Dharhara in Nalanda district, police said. While claiming that attackers belong to the ruling JD(U), Singh said, "Gundaraj is going on in Bihar" ever since the RJD-JD(U) coalition government came into power.

The crime occurred within the limits of the Silao police station in the Nalanda district of Bihar, said the police. "We have received information that Pintu alias Pragati Kumar was shot at Dharhara village in Nalanda district. We have sent a police team to the hospital and another team is camping at Dharhara village," Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar added.

Former Union Minister RCP Singh claimed that his "close relative" Pintu was shot at in an attempt to threaten him to leave his side. Meanwhile, the police said that an investigation has been launched to nab the identified accused in the murder case.

'Accused belongs to JD(U)'

At the time of the incident, the victim was on his way back from the Asthawan Assembly constituency meeting in Mustafapur village. "The one who was shot at is my close relative...he keeps coming to meet me, today also he came to meet me. But after he met me, there was an attempt to kill him. He was shot at and he was told that he should leave my side or else he would be killed...he (victim) is naming a man who belongs to JD(U)," the former Union Minister said.

Stepping up the offensive against Nitish Kumar's party, the BJP leader added that JDU is completely scared after seeing BJP's increasing hold and growing strength in the Nalanda district. "This is the reason why our relative has been shot at and targeted by JDU," said the former union minister adding that JD(U) is attacking his relative as they don't have the "guts to fight politically.'