Gunmen Shoot At Forest Department Employees In Pulwama, One Dead

Gunmen shot at two forest department employees in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday. One of the employees, Imran Yusuf, a casual labourer working with the forest department, succumbed to his injuries. Jahager Ahmad Chichi, a forester, who was also injured was discharged after preliminary treatment. The incident took place at the Bagander Bridge in Sangerwani. The forest department employees were at the location as part of a patrol party. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off by police, army and CAPFs and an intensive search operation was launched.

In course of the search, law enforcement found two empty cartridges and one bullet head. A senior police official told Republic that a manhunt has been launched to find the gunmen.

Meanwhile, a terror plot was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machil sector of Kupwara on Tuesday. A joint operation was carried out by the Army, the Kupwara Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to eliminate two terrorists.