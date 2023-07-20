Guns, Axes, Daos & Iron Rods: Survivor Recalls How Her Home Was Burnt Down, Family Killed

They used guns, axes, daos and iron rods, said a family member of one of the women who were paraded naked by a mob of 900-1,000 men in an interview uploaded on a YouTube channel named “zsfghq zogam” on May 15. In the interview, the woman family member details how her village was attacked and how her niece and the village chief's wife were stripped naked and then raped subsequently by a bloodthirsty mob. The woman said her brother and nephew were lynched to death as they tried to help the women.

When the interviewer asked her if she can recall with what the attackers attacked them, the woman said, "They used guns, axes, daos (a type of knife used to chop wood, meat) and iron rods." She said both men and women were part of the mob.

Describing how she and others from her village sought to escape when their village was attacked, she said they ran towards an adjacent village but was refused shelter there. "Then the Meiteis who were behind caught up and surrounded them at which (time) I turned around with my grandchild,” the survivor claims in the video.

"And when I turned towards them, they bludgeoned both my elder brother and his youngest son to death. After this, they disrobed both my elder brother's daughter and the wife of our village chief and paraded them naked, then they raped them both and released them afterwards," the woman said.

When asked how the persons with the guns were dressed, she said that they could not ascertain for sure because of panic and fear.

Horrific video shakes the nation

The video of the two women being paraded naked was of an incident that took place on May 4. A complaint was registered on May 18. An FIR was registered on June 21. The video surfaced on the internet on July 20, Wednesday, triggering outrage across the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from outside the Parliament on Thursday, said no guilty would be spared. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the government will seek the death penalty for the culprits.

In the video, a group of men can be seen forcing two women -- one in her 20s and another in her 40s -- to go women to walk towards a field. The woman have been stripped naked and are groped while being dragged into the field.

One accused arrested 77 days after incident

After the video went viral on social media on July 19, the police detained the primary suspect. The police said that Huirem Herodas Singh, one of the accused shown sexually assaulting one of the ladies in the video, was taken into custody on Thursday, July 20, early in the morning. Two images of the accused were also made public by the police.

Huirem Singh and other armed individuals are the subjects of an investigation under the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s provisions for gangrape, murder, and other associated charges. Police announced that they have identified further accused parties and that additional arrests will be made soon.