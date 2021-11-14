Guns To Poetry: Transforming Landscape Of Bodoland, An Example For The Rest

As the clock struck 5 in the evening, the roads wore a deserted look. No one would dare to venture out till the next morning. No one was even sure about seeing the next dawn. Hundreds still carry the scars inflicted by bullets or splinters of blasts triggered by militants. The sounds of AK series rifles, blasts were common, till very recent times in Kokrajhar, the heartland of Bodoland Territorial Region, as renamed after the Bodo Peace Accord from BTAD.

Sitting on the banks of the Gaurang River in Kokrajhar, today, one who is visiting the area for the first time can hardly imagine the bloodiest past. But, the transformation this region is undergoing now is not only rare in the history of mankind; it is, in fact, a ray of hope not only for the insurgency-infested Northeast of India but also to the Maoists' heartland and Kashmir.

"It's time for us to change the weapon. Instead of taking AK47 in hands, we should take up the arms of economic transformation," said Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Region, while addressing the opening session of Kokrajhar Literary Festival.

Hosted for the first time, it is probably one of the biggest ever literary festivals not only in BTR but also across the Northeast. With over 100 poets from all over the country, themed- Poetry for Peace & Love, the Bodoland Territorial Region is hoping for a new dawn.

The journey towards this new dawn, however, started with the Bodo Peace Accord which was implemented right away after signing it in 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced the implementation to a crowd of over 1 lakh in Kokrajhar.

"The Bodo Peace Accord opened the gateway of development and with development came peace and tranquillity. With the last underground militant group from BTR joining the mainstream in September, the roots of insurgency has been uprooted completely," says Pramod Boro to Republic Media Network.

The three-day literary festival will conclude on November 16. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the closing session.

Image: Republic World