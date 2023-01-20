Gunshots Fired In Kulgam Town, Security Forces Run Search Op After Suspicious Activity

Suspicious movement in the main town of DH Pora Kulgam led to the area getting cordoned off Friday. Some gunshots were fired and Kulgam Police, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 18 Bn conducted a search operation. The Kulgam police said, "Suspicious movement was reported during late afternoon in the main town DH Pora Kulgam. Cordon and search operation was launched to search the area and some shots were also fired. Kulgam Police, 9 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF 18 Bn are jointly conducting search."

Locals said the terrorist tried to target Mohan Lal, a Kashmiri Pandit, at his medical shop, but the man escaped unhurt.

Rise in cases of terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir

Local claims of gunshots set alarms ringing owing to the recent spate of terror attacks Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 1, two armed men carrying AK series rifles killed 7 people and left several injured in Rajouri’s Dhangri. While on January 2, an IED blast occurred at the same spot. The blast led to the death of two children and at least 10 people were critically injured.

Police and security forces beefed up search operations across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day celebrations amid fears that terrorists may disrupt the peace.

Amit Shah visits Jammu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently visited Jammu and addressed a press conference from the Raj Bhawan. Shah said a decision has been taken to enhance the security grid in the region at a high-level security meeting. Shah assured the deaths of Rajouri terror attack victims will be avenged.

"The NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it. We are sure the culprits will be tried under the law. Government is standing firmly with the families of terror victims," Shah said.

He also spoke to families of those killed in the terror attack in Rajouri over the phone.