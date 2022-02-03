Guntur MLA Claims BJP Causing Communal Rift Ere National Flag Unfurling At Jinnah Tower

In a major Republic TV newsbreak impact, the Andhra Pradesh Home Minister is all set to hoist the national flag at Jinnah tower in Guntur District today. Speaking to Republic TV, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Guntur MLA Mohammad Mustafa said that Hindus and Muslims wish to live together in harmony. In addition, he also revealed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered to paint the Tricolour on the Jinnah Tower and the national flag will now be hoisted here.

Speaking about the incident, Mohammad Mustafa accused the BJP of causing trouble by attempting to hoist the national flag at the Jinnah tower. “The BJP started this two months ago, talking about demolishing the tower and housing the national flag. On Republic Day, they suddenly came and attacked without any preparation. There was no problem surrounding the tower when the BJP was in power," he said.

Replying to a query regarding the arrests of activists during Republic Day for trying to unfurl the national flag here, Mustafa said that the BJP was causing problems for over two months. “Why should Hindus and Muslims fight. Someone will lose a life, something will happen. Hindus and Muslims live in peace in Guntur. Now, the colour of the tower has been changed and painted in the national flag colours, there are no problems,” the MLA said. He further added that the Muslim community of Guntur worked for the same and are living in unity.

Meanwhile, answering a query by the Republic TV reporter whether the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would rename the tower, MLA Mustafa lashed out and questioned a past incident where LK Advani garlanded a Jinnah monument in Pakistan. “He was a BJP leader and he went and paid respect to a Jinnah monument, what do we say about that?” He further added that the name will be changed as per the state government’s decision.

Citizens prevented from hoisting tricolour in Guntur

In a shocking incident, the Andhra Pradesh Police on Republic Day had arrested a group of activists who tried to hoist the Indian National Flag on Jinnah Tower in the state's Guntur district. As per sources, when Hindu Vahini activists tried to hoist the National flag on Jinnah Tower on the occasion of India's 73rd Republic Day, police officials who were deployed at the spot opposed the move and took them into custody.

Visuals of the incident were shared by BJP leaders on social media who lashed out at the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for preventing Indians from hosting the Tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao remarked that while the Indian flag was being hoisted in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for the first time since Independence, the YSRCP government was not allowing the unfurling of the Tricolour on a tower named after the country's divider. BJP co in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Sunil Deodhar also slammed CM Reddy asking him if "Jinnah circle" was not a part of the Republic of India.

Image: REPUBLIC