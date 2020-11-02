Gurjar Agitation Enters Second Day; 8 Trains Diverted, Jaipur-Agra Bus Service Suspended

As the Gurjar agitation enters the second day, more members of the community gathered to block the rail tracks in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Their demand, a 5% reservation under the MBC quota in the recruitment process and inclusion of Gurjars reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

While speaking to Republic TV, a Gurjar protestor said, "We only want to tell the Chief Minister, that we are looking at you. We also don't want to continue this protest forever but where do we go? Who do we ask help from?"

8 trains diverted, bus services suspended

The Gurjar community's protest has affected the functioning of trains, mostly between Delhi and Mumbai. At least 8 trains have been diverted in the route. Bus service between the Agra-Jaipur route have also been halted as a result of the protests which have slowly begun to spread along the national highway.

"The Congress government had promised something. We are a peace-loving community, but what do we do? We have a backlog of jobs. We need employment for our children. We will ensure no damage is done, but if the government does not do justice, then we will also do something. We are fed up of table talk, now all talks will be held here on the rail tracks," said another group of Gurjar protestors to RepublicTv.

Earlier, the community had given a 15-day ultimatum to the Gehlot government over their demand for a 5% reservation. On October 31, a delegation of Gurjar Reservation Committee held talks with the Rajasthan government, where a 14-point list was presented before the state. The Gurjars also reminded the Gehlot government of the promises that they had presented in their manifesto, assuring a 5% reservation for the community. Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, who was absent from the meeting, declared that the community will only be satisfied if an agreement is reached on the 14 points presented.

Why are the Gurjars agitating?

The Gurjars have been demanding the inclusion of the Gurjars reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, which gives a five percent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBC) in the pending recruitment process. The Rajasthan Government has promised to write to the Centre to include the community in the Ninth Schedule. They have also presented a 14-point demand to the state which includes providing a regular pay scale to 1,252 candidates belonging to MBC.

In February 2019, the Gehlot government passed the Rajasthan Backward Classes Amendment Act-2019 paving the way for a 5 per cent reservation for the community. Five castes including Gurjar, Gadiya, Luhar, Banjara, Rebari, and Raika which were previously classified as OBC, have now been classified as MBC.

The community had staged a major revolt demanding 5% reservation by camping on rail tracks across the state, affecting over 250 trains countrywide in February. The agitation even turned violent in Dholpur when unidentified miscreants fired 8-10 rounds in the air and three police vehicles were set afire by agitators, according to PTI.

