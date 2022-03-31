Gurjar community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla dies

Jaipur, Mar 31 (PTI) Kirori Singh Bainsla, who was the face of Gurjar quota agitations in Rajasthan, died here on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

He was 84.

The retired colonel was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The last rites will be performed on Friday at the Mundia village near his native Hindaun city, family sources said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and others condoled his death.

Bainsla's son Vijay was with him during the last moment.

The Gurjar leader's body has been kept at his local residence here. He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Bainsla had contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2009 on a BJP ticket, but lost to the Congress candidate by a thin margin.

In 2007 and 2008, the Gurjar leader led the quota agitation.

During the agitation, over 70 people were killed in police firing and other violent incidents during the protest, which included rail and road blockades in the eastern Rajasthan districts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

Bainsla served in the Indian Army for three decades. He was part of the war against China in 1962 as well as the India-Pakistan wars in 1965 and 1971.

After his retirement, he took up the cause of reservation in jobs and education for Gurjars.

Following a prolonged agitation, the state government gave five percent reservation to Gurjars and four other nomadic communities – Banjara, Gadia-Lohar, Raika and Gadariya – in jobs and education by creating a Most Backward Class (MBC) category for them.

"Condolences on the demise of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla ji, a strong leader of the social movement. He fought lifelong for social rights. May the departed soul rest in peace, my condolences to the family and supporters. Om Shanti," Birla tweeted.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Bainsla fought a long struggle for the reservation of the most backward classes.

"The news of the death of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla is very sad. As the head of the Gurjar reservation movement, Bainsla sahib fought a long struggle for the reservation of MBC (Most Backward Classes). If the MBC class got reservation today and if the credit goes to any one person, it is Col. Bainsla," the chief minister said.

Former chief minister Raje said, "Colonel Saheb always fought for the society and played an important role in advancing the issues of social interest. His invaluable contribution in the field of public service and politics will always be remembered." PTI AG TDS TDS

