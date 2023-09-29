Gurjar Mahakumbh Violence: Gwalior Police Arrests 15, NSA Invoked Against Accused

The Gwalior Police confirmed on September 28, that a total of 15 individuals have been apprehended in response to the Gurjar Mahakumbh violence that unfolded earlier in the week. Additionally, the National Security Act (NSA) has been invoked against one key suspect.

The Gurjar Community had convened a Mahapanchayat (meeting) at Phoolbagh in the district on Monday (September 25). According to police officials, the accused had gathered at the Collectorate to submit a memorandum. Subsequently, thousands of people also assembled, resulting in a chaotic situation. 'They created a nuisance, vandalised vehicles, and pelted stones, due to which some police personnel were also injured,' an official said.

In response, the police retaliated by employing tear gas to regain control of the situation. FIRs have been registered against 25 named individuals and 700 unidentified persons across five different police stations in the district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Singh Chandel addressed the media on Thursday, highlighting that three individuals had utilized social media platforms to instigate and incite disturbances, "It was found that three people posted on social media about the disturbance and were instigating, which would create terror among the people, create rebellion in the societies. We have registered a case into the matter and have arrested an accused in it," the SSP stated.

SSP Chandel clarified that the arrested individual does not belong to the Gurjar community, which had organised the event. Furthermore, the accused has a criminal record and was prominently involved in the incident that transpired on September 25. Consequently, NSA has been imposed against him.

"At present, 15 individuals have been detained in connection with the violent incident of Monday, and further proceedings are in progress,' he added. Furthermore, according to the SSP, some individuals had planned the incident, with attendees from various communities present at the Gurjar Mahakumbh. Among the 15 accused, individuals from different communities were also apprehended. As per Chandel, additional action will be taken against them following a thorough investigation.

SSP Chandel concluded, affirming, "No one will be allowed to spoil the environment of Gwalior."