Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Woes Increase As SIT Names Him Main Accused In Bargari Sacrilege Case

In a key development, convicted rapist and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was named as the main accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. He was accused of theft of a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala Gurdwara after torn pages from the holy book were found at Bargari. As per the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team, the conspiracy of the desecration of the holy book was purportedly hatched at the administrative block of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa.

The SIT had interrogated the self-styled godman at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak, where he is currently lodged, in November and December last year. On February 28, he was brought back to prison after the end of his 21-day furlough for meeting his family in Gurugram. Earlier, a controversy arose as the Haryana government granted him Z-plus security cover during this three-week period citing a threat to his life from pro-Khalistan extremists.

Conviction in multiple cases

In August 2017, Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two women. Subsequently, over 35 people lost their lives and several were injured in the violence after his conviction. Thousands of his followers went on the rampage, setting fire to vehicles, buildings and railway stations. The protest started in Haryana's Panchkula and spread like fire in other parts of the state, along with Punjab and Delhi.

In a separate development, he and three other associates were sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2019 for their involvement in the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago. The latter was killed in Sirsa, Haryana, after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by the self-styled godman at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters. In October 2021, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in the case pertaining to the murder of his former manager Ranjit Singh.

As the Dera Sacha Sauda chief is believed to have political clout in Haryana and Punjab, his temporary release on the eve of the recent Assembly polls raised eyebrows. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV in February, the then Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi accused this sect of extending support to BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal candidates throughout the state. However, SAD could win only three seats while BJP candidates emerged victorious in two constituencies.