Delhi: Amid COVID-19, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib Opens Low-cost Dispensary For Citizens

In a bid to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic, the members of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib have opened a ‘no profit no loss’ dispensary in the premises of the gurudwara. Earlier, the gurudwara provided langar (free food), following which the Gurudwara authority has started ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ offering low-cost medicines.

The dispensary is operational between 10 am to 8 pm, but the Gurudwara authorities are planning to extend the timing. Gyani Ranjeet Singh, Head Granthi of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib spoke to ANI and said that the dispensary offered its services to almost 1 lakh people on its first day.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, our sevaks had reached out to the needy with food. Eventually, we realised that people not only need food, but medicines as well," he said.

Singh said, “Following this, Head of the Gurudwara Sikh Management Committee, Manjit Singh Sirsa decided to open ‘Bala Pritam Dawakhana’ in the premises."

In this dispensary, we are offering medicines at no profit no loss. These medicines are available at cheaper prices from common medical stores,” Singh added.

READ: Delhi govt warns private schools against charging beyond tuition fees till schools reopen

READ: Delhi govt's retrofitting of buses with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons begins from Sept 1: Gahlot

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.74 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,444, authorities said. Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department. However, the number of tests conducted on Monday was 14,389, much lower than the average 20,000 done per day.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 2,024 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the city in August. On Saturday, the city reported 1,954 cases and on preceding two days, the city had recorded in excess of 1,800 cases. The tally of active cases on Monday marginally dropped to 14,626 from 14,793 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,426 on Sunday.

READ: Spike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi worrisome, govt to re-strategise testing: HC

READ:Delhi govt's retrofitting of buses with CCTV, GPS, panic buttons begins from Sept 1: Gahlot