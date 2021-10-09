The Gurudwara Praband Committee addressed the media from Srinagar on Friday and expressing grief over the killing of the school principal and urged the administration to take measures for the security of the minorities. The Committee's Secretary Navtej Singh said that if killing minorities was the solution then it was better if they left Kashmir. While talking about the Sikh Principal, another member Budha Singh also acknowledged the teacher Deepak Chand's killing.

'Will Burhan Wani's father also get killed as he hoisted Tricolour?,' asked Gurudwara Praband Committee member.

"This is very sad. If her fault was that she raised the Indian flag then Burwhani's father also did the same everyone in Kashmir did it, will they kill everyone? Our biggest medical institute has a tricolour on top of it, will they kill the director? Every office in Kashmir has a flag, will kill everyone? asked Gurudwara Praband Committee member.

'Satinder Kaur's 4-year-old son has no idea where his mother his'

Further expressing his pain, the member spoke about the deceased principal's son who is only four years old and as mentioned by Singh, has no idea where his mother is.

"Her son studies in 4th he doesn't even know his mom died, my heart cried just looking at him play when I visited her residence after her death," added Singh.

While adding that the Sikh Community has always stood with the Muslims of the area, the Committee head narrated a personal experience when he had offered his help to a Muslim and told him to reach his place in Kashmir any time he needs aid.

"The Muslim group of people were seeing it from their shops when we were protesting. Not even one Muslim came out and we have always stayed with them during their sad times. One time I had given my phone number and address to a Muslim fellow and told him that this house in Kashmir where I live is not mine but his so to come any time he needs help" narrated Singh.