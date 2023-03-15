Gurugram: Class 12 Student Commits Suicide Due To Exam Pressure

A class 12 student of a renowned private school allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 13th floor of his flat here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night. The 17-year-old youth resided at the Retreat Society, South City 1 in Sector 41, they said.

According to the initial probe, the youth was worried about his studies and the ongoing final term exams, police said, adding no suicide note was found.

He jumped from the balcony of his flat. Hearing the sound, the society’s security guards rushed to the spot and found the boy lying in a pool of blood, police said.

He was taken to a hospital by family members but doctors declared him “brought dead”, they said.

The body was handed over to the kin after a postmortem on Tuesday, said police.