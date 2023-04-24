Gurugram Doctor Booked Following Pregnant Woman's Death

The Sohna Police has registered a case of negligence against a doctor following the death of a pregnant woman at a private hospital here, an official said on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by Ajay Chauhan, a resident of Shyam Kunj Bhondsi, he had admitted his four months pregnant wife to a private hospital in Sohna after she complained of abdominal pain.

On their first visit, the doctor got her ultrasound done and told the couple that the woman and the child are safe.

“On April 22, I again took my wife to the hospital after she complained of abdominal pain. A doctor there told us that the baby was not well. After two hours, she told me that my wife needs to be operated then she was taken to the first floor. When I visited my wife after a long wait, she was crying badly,” he said.

“Soon after my wife was referred to another hospital in Gurugram where doctors declared her as brought dead,” the complainant said, alleging that his wife died due to the negligence of the doctor.

An FIR was registered against the doctor under sections 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sohna City Police Station on Sunday.

“FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. The accused lady doctor will be arrested soon”, said Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Naresh Kumar, the investigating officer. PTI COR RDT