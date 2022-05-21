Gurugram health authority orders TB tests for all Bhondsi jail inmates: Official

Gurugram, May 21 (PTI) Waking up to the deaths of three Bhondsi jail inmates of TB in the last 18 days, the Gurugram district authorities on Saturday ordered a health check-up for all prisoners for a possible affliction with the contagious disease.

The health authority deployed a team of doctors to screen all inmates with persistent cough and fever and to test them further for tuberculosis infection, Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said.

Dr Yadav said the final medical reports of jail inmates will be submitted by the screening team by Sunday.

The Bhondsi jail has 17 TB patients out of which two have completed the course of their medicine, while three have died and the remaining 12 are under treatment, a senior jail official said.

Following the latest death of a former Citibank official, facing trial in a slew of cheating and fraud cases, Haryana DGP (Prisons) Mohammad Akil told PTI that a statutory magisterial probe has been ordered into his death.

“As per the procedure, we will start a magisterial enquiry into his death. We will also review the health of all inmates," Akil said.

Shivraj Puri, a former public relations manager of Citibank facing trial in a Rs 400-crore bank scam of 2010 and lodged in the Bhondsi jail, died of TB at a Delhi hospital on Friday.

Puri, 46, was suffering from tuberculosis, jail officials said.

His was the third death in the Bhondsi jail of TB in the last 18 days, a senior official said.

Another jail inmate, Sandeep, 45, of Inchapuri village serving his sentence in a 2010 murder case, died of TB on Tuesday in a hospital, he added.

Yet another inmate Shakeel, 27, of Nuh district, facing trial in a rape case, had died of TB in LRS hospital, Delhi, on May 2.