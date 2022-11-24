Gurugram Health Dept Official Arrested By Vigilance Team On Bribery Charge

A Gurugram vigilance bureau team has arrested a health directorate official from Faridabad on charges of corruption, the bureau said on Thursday.

The assistant director of industrial safety and health directorate, currently posted in Faridabad, was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a representative of a foreign company.

The accused was produced in a city court Thursday and taken on a one-day police remand for questioning by the bureau.

According to the vigilance bureau, the accused has been identified as D K Malik and he was posted as assistant director in the department in Rewari in 2020.

R K Yadav, a representative of a foreign company, has accused Malik of asking from him a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in exchange for some work.

“The state government had handed over the investigation to the State Vigilance Bureau. Malik was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday evening after we found evidence demanding and taking bribes by him in our investigation,” SP Chander Mohan of the State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram, said.

