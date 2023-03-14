Gurugram: Man Tosses Wads Of Cash From Car, Tries Re-creating Film Scene | WATCH

A video has gone viral where a man is seen throwing currency notes from a moving car in Gurugram. As per the information gathered by the police, the video came to the notice of cops after it went viral on social media where two men were seen trying to re-create a scene from a movie by tossing money into the air from their car on Golf Course Road.

The police have lodged a case under various sections of IPC and the main accused has been found.

#WATCH | Haryana: A video went viral where a man was throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram. Police file a case in the matter.



(Police have verified the viral video) pic.twitter.com/AXgg2Gf0uy — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram while interacting with ANI, said, "Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf Course Road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified."

Similar incident took place in January in Bengaluru

In January, a similar incident took place where a man standing on a flyover in Bengaluru threw money at the crowd standing below in a busy market area of the city.

The man, identified as Arun K was seen wearing a coat, trousers, and a wall clock on his neck throwing large sums of cash in the air. A large crowd gathered below the flyover at KR market to pick up the cash.

The currency notes were of Rs 10 denomination. As per the people who saw the man, he threw around notes worth Rs 3,000. Later the person was arrested and it was found that he threw the money to garner attention and boost his social media.