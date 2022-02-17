Gurugram patwaris protest against chargesheeting of their colleagues

Gurugram, Feb 17 (PTI) Patwaris (accountants) in the district staged a demonstration on Thursday against chargesheeting by the police of 76 of them for allegedly committing fraudulent registries.

People face difficulties getting most of their legal work done due to the protest held at the Patwar Ghar located in civil Lines area.

Routine work such as those involving farad, mutation, domicile, and girdawari was obstructed due to the protest.

Patwaris alleged that they are being made scapegoats in the case as under section 7A they have no role in doing registrations.

They alleged that registries are done by the registrar and the sub-registrar but action has been taken against patwaris sparing the main culprits.

“Patwaris are being made scapegoat. Patwari has no role in doing registry under 7A. If the government does not accept our demand soon, then our protests will continue,” said Manoj Patwari, president of the revenue Patwar and Kanungo association, Gurugram.

He said their protest would go on for two days.

Patwari said about 15,000 registries were done in different tehsils in the district on behalf of the revenue department.

Earlier, the local authorities had held the 76 patwaris of the district guilty.

Of those chargesheeted, 20 have died and 25 have retired.

About 60 patwaris and Kanungo of all the tehsils in district are protesting led by the Revenue Patwar and Kanungo association. PTI COR VN VN

