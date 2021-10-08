Gurugram Police Arrests Special Cell's ASI In Rs 21 Crore Robbery Case

The Gurugram Police has arrested an ASI of Delhi Police posted with Special Cell's western range for his alleged involvement in connection with a robbery case of Rs 21 crore that took place in Gurugram. According to the information, a police team of Gurugram (sector 31 sectors of Gurugram CIA) arrested him this morning.

A source informed that Vikas Gulia allegedly committed a robbery of Rs 21 crores with the gang members of Vikas Langharpuria. A case in this respect was lodged with the Haryana Police. The police nabbed the gang members of the Langharpuria gang who then confessed their involvement in the robbery and took Special Cell's ASI name.

"Robbers who were held by Gurugram Police have confessed that it is Gulia who kept 21 crores (the entire amount of Robbery which they committed) with him. Gulia was doing a course from PTC Wazirabad. Gurugram police visited PTC and arrested him," said a police source.

On being contacted by Republic, no officials of the Special Cell were available to comment on the matter.

Vikas was recently given an out of turn promotion. He was doing a lower school course from Police Training College, Wazirabad. Vikas Gulia is also a resident of Langhpur village. He was currently posted with Special Cell's Janakpuri office. He has taken two out-of-turn promotions, Constable to Head Constable and then Head Constable to ASI. He is of the 2010 Batch. Further probe in the matter is on.

(Image: PTI/Representative Image)