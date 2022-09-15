Gurugram: Spa Operator, 3 Others, Booked For Forcing Minor Into Prostitution

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a local spa by patrons with whom she was forced to have sex by the spa operators, police here on Thursday said.

An FIR was registered against four people, including the spa operator, a woman, at Women Police Station, Sector 51 on Wednesday night.

The victim alleged that this was her second complaint to the police.

The first time when she went to the police, she was forced to lie that she was in love with one of the accused, Rubel, who also promised to marry her, and the matter was dropped, she said, according to police.

She said that the accused later refused to marry her and also threatened to kill her and family.

According to the police, the victim has not shared her actual age proof yet and it is yet to be verified whether she is a minor. They are conducting raids to nab the accused.

The girl, according to her complaint, was living in Sector 49 area and was looking for a job, when around a month ago she met a woman named Pooja at Nirvana Courtyard, and was offered a job at a doctor’s clinic by her.

She joined the doctor’s clinic, but was fired after only two days, she said.

After about 15 days, Pooja met her again and this time offered her a job as a receptionist at King Spa, located on the first floor of Omaxe Gurugram mall.

The spa was purported to be operated by one Jhuma, who Pooja said was her aunt, police said.

“My ordeal started the very first day of my job when they forcibly sent me inside a room at the spa with a man who raped me,” the girl said in her complaint, according to police.

The girl, when she said she wanted to quit, was shown a video of her sex act with the man and was forced to continue in the “job”, police said.

“I forced myself to go the spa for five more days during which I was sexually exploited by 10 to 15 men every day,” the girl wrote in her complaint.

As per the FIR, the victim quit her job with her mother's support, but the accused – Jhuma, Pooja, Rubel, and Saddam – did not stop harassing her.

She moved to the police as second time two weeks ago.

“As my parents' and my life is in danger, I am filing a complaint now. This is a gang which exploits naive girls by trapping them,” she wrote.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against all four accused under sections 376-D (gangrape), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections 6, 13, 14, 17 of the POCSO Act, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per law.

