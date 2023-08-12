Gurugram: Three Shops Gutted As Transformer Catches Fire; Villagers Blame Power Department

Three shops were gutted after a transformer caught fire in a village here, officials said on Saturday. The blaze was reported in Chakkarpur on Friday night and was doused within an hour, they added. The villagers alleged that the incident was caused due to the negligence of the electricity department.

They said that several complaints were made regarding the faulty transformer, but the authorities did not pay heed. According to locals, a blaze erupted in the transformer around 9 pm on Friday. In no time, the entire transformer caught fire and there was a loud explosion.

The transformer oil started leaking and spilt onto the road, following which the fire spread rapidly. Three shops built near the transformer caught fire and the goods were burnt to ashes in minutes, the locals added. On being informed, two fire tenders reached the spot and brought the blaze under control in an hour, Gulshan Kalra, Deputy Director, Technical, Gurugram Fire Department, said. "While three shops were gutted in fire, there was no loss of life in this incident”, Kalra said.