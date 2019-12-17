Gurugram: Traffic Jam And FASTag Trials Left People In Dismay At Toll Plaza

Day two of the FASTag implementation at Gurugram toll plaza saw long queues, traffic jams, unreadable FASTags and commuters fighting with toll officials. An official said that the congestion was caused because of the commuters who haven't recharged their FASTag, although the administration is looking to improve the quality of service by imposing a penalty.

People expressed their dismay and pointed out that despite the FASTag system, there is no improvement in traffic management. Commuters remained stuck in lanes due to a lack of proper management and less number of lanes at toll.