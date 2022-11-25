Gurugram: Woman Constable Booked For Making Casteist Remarks

A woman police constable has been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks against a Dalit man, an officer said on Friday.

According to the FIR, lodged at the Sector 14 police station, the woman constable also created a ruckus at a meeting of residents. Constable Rekha Rajput is posted at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Shiv Kumar, a resident Rajiv Nagar West, the constable reached a house where the meeting of residents was underway Sunday morning and created a ruckus.

"She grabbed me by the collar in front of the residents and started abusing me by using casteist words," he alleged.

The police officer said the FIR has been registered based on the complaint. "We are verifying facts and action will be taken according to the law," he said.

